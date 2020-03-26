IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 67,091 Shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,402 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 67,091 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,342 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,757 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 17,414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the period.

Shares of HIX opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.59. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $7.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

