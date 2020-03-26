Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460,466 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.31% of Illumina worth $152,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 130 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ILMN opened at $248.32 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $380.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $270.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.01. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.16 million. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. BidaskClub cut shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.47.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at $12,501,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total transaction of $206,868.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,202.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,867 shares of company stock valued at $573,756. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

