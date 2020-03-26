Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stake Increased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,986,271 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,667 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 5.43% of Illumina worth $2,649,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,475 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,170 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $523,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,881,507 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $624,171,000 after acquiring an additional 829,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total value of $114,237.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,601.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at $12,501,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,867 shares of company stock valued at $573,756. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $15.08 on Thursday, reaching $263.40. 42,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,115. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.01.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.47.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

