Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Lowered to $350.00 at Barclays

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barclays from $390.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 31.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ILMN. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 20th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.81.

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $18.68 on Thursday, reaching $267.00. 733,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,115. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.01.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.16 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total value of $206,868.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,202.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total value of $114,237.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,601.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,867 shares of company stock valued at $573,756. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Illumina by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 765 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. ACG Wealth raised its stake in Illumina by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,154 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

