IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IMAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IMAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a growth of 114.2% from the February 27th total of 50,700 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 603,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

IMAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Dawson James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMAC in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of IMAC stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.20. 7,178,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,508. IMAC has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

IMAC Holdings, Inc operates a chain of integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. The company's outpatient clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

