IMI (LON:IMI) PT Lowered to GBX 635 at Berenberg Bank

IMI (LON:IMI) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 635 ($8.35) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IMI. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,140 ($15.00) to GBX 940 ($12.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,040 ($13.68) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded IMI to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IMI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,058.57 ($13.92).

IMI stock opened at GBX 746.20 ($9.82) on Thursday. IMI has a 12 month low of GBX 619.80 ($8.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 967.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,054.80. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98.

In other IMI news, insider Daniel Shook sold 5,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.38), for a total transaction of £40,791.30 ($53,658.64). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 36 shares of company stock worth $37,852.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

