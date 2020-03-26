Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IMMU shares. ValuEngine raised Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Immunomedics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Immunomedics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Immunomedics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,779,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,600,000 after buying an additional 404,670 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Immunomedics stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,486,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,760. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.26. Immunomedics has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Immunomedics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.