Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.20.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on IMMU shares. ValuEngine raised Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Immunomedics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Immunomedics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,779,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,600,000 after buying an additional 404,670 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Immunomedics stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,486,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,760. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.26. Immunomedics has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.
Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Immunomedics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Immunomedics Company Profile
Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.
