IMV (IMV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IMV (TSE:IMV) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 31st. Analysts expect IMV to post earnings of C($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:IMV traded up C$0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.48. 61,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,972. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41. IMV has a one year low of C$1.98 and a one year high of C$6.69.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of IMV from C$10.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

IMV

IMV Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DPX drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation that enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system.

