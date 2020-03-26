IMV (IMV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IMV (NYSE:IMV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Shares of IMV stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,861. IMV has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05.

Several analysts recently commented on IMV shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut IMV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IMV in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of IMV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

