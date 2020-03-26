Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ICD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Independence Contract Drilling from $50.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded Independence Contract Drilling to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICD. FMR LLC grew its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 89,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 31,213 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 65,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 39,611 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 24,101 shares during the period.

Shares of ICD stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $1.91. 4,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,295. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.29. Independence Contract Drilling has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $45.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.60 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 29.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will post -11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

