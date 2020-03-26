Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) Short Interest Update

Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the February 27th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Independence Contract Drilling from $50.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 1,147,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 339,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 615,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 45,183 shares in the last quarter.

ICD stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.78. 201,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,355. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.29. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $64.40.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $45.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.60 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 29.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will post -11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

