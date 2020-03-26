Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.45.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Independence Realty Trust stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,137. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $827.46 million, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.28 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

In related news, CEO Scott Schaeffer bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,228.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 28,700 shares of company stock worth $268,582 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,008,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,558,000 after purchasing an additional 123,959 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 514,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after buying an additional 22,283 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,327,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after buying an additional 45,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

