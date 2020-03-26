Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG) PT Raised to GBX 32

Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 31 ($0.41) to GBX 32 ($0.42) in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 169.36% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday.

IOG stock opened at GBX 11.88 ($0.16) on Thursday. Independent Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 23 ($0.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.79. The company has a market capitalization of $52.79 million and a P/E ratio of -2.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 17.54.

Independent Oil and Gas plc explores for and develops oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It primarily focuses on the development of hydrocarbon reserves, as well as the acquisition, trading, and monetization of its license interests. The company 100% working interests in the Blythe gas field in the southern North Sea; the Skipper license located to the south east of the Shetlands in the northern North Sea; and the Nailsworth, Elland, and Southwark fields in the southern North Sea.

