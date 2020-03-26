Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT):

3/24/2020 – Industrial Logistics Properties Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

3/19/2020 – Industrial Logistics Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/10/2020 – Industrial Logistics Properties Trust was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/9/2020 – Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Industrial Logistics Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/4/2020 – Industrial Logistics Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2020 – Industrial Logistics Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

2/27/2020 – Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.

2/27/2020 – Industrial Logistics Properties Trust was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/7/2020 – Industrial Logistics Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

ILPT traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $16.45. 35,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,044. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $24.18. The firm has a market cap of $964.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.77 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 22.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15,436.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2,297.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the period. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.