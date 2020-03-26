InflationCoin (IFLT) Reaches Market Cap of $28,777.47

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded down 49.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 26th. InflationCoin has a market capitalization of $28,777.47 and $11.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, InflationCoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One InflationCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.94 or 0.01015715 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00030199 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000684 BTC.

About InflationCoin

InflationCoin (CRYPTO:IFLT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. InflationCoin’s official website is inflationcoin.org. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin.

Buying and Selling InflationCoin

InflationCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InflationCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InflationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

