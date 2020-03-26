ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €7.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €7.50 ($8.72) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INGA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays set a €10.30 ($11.98) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. HSBC set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €11.80 ($13.72) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €10.89 ($12.66).

ING Groep has a one year low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a one year high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

