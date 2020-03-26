ING Groep NV (AMS:INGA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ING Groep NV (AMS:INGA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €10.89 ($12.66).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €11.80 ($13.72) price target on ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays set a €10.30 ($11.98) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.