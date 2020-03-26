ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,823,800 shares, a decline of 53.1% from the February 27th total of 8,160,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ING. Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ING Groep and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ING Group downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.

Shares of ING traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,857,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,609,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $13.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 26.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 54,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in ING Groep by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

