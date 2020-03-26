Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Position Cut by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,257 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Ingredion worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ingredion by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

INGR stock opened at $69.88 on Thursday. Ingredion Inc has a 12 month low of $59.11 and a 12 month high of $99.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

INGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.40.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

