Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,451 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,445,000 after purchasing an additional 111,767 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 481,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,319,000 after buying an additional 144,140 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ingredion by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 373,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,733,000 after buying an additional 72,552 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Ingredion by 20,874.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 314,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,717,000 after buying an additional 313,124 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 285,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,561,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ingredion stock traded up $2.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.77. 202,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,707. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.13. Ingredion Inc has a 12-month low of $59.11 and a 12-month high of $99.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Inc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Several equities analysts have commented on INGR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

