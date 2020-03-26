Ink Protocol (XNK) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Ink Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, CoinBene and COSS. During the last week, Ink Protocol has traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $167,080.17 and approximately $2,329.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.15 or 0.02557944 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00185918 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00041857 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00033720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol was first traded on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 374,099,737 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com.

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bibox, COSS, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

