Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF (BATS:LVHB) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF (BATS:LVHB) by 491.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,677 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter.

BATS LVHB opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.13.

