InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Short Interest Up 500.0% in March

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the February 27th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of IHT traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $1.16. 124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $1.98.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE MKT symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels division and provides soft brand and technology services under the IBC division.

