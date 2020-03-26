Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on INOV. BidaskClub raised shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from to in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ INOV opened at $14.97 on Thursday. Inovalon has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Robert A. Wychulis sold 16,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $308,402.49. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 277,322 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,809.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy acquired 30,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.61 per share, for a total transaction of $619,763.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 567,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,687,230.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Inovalon by 457.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Inovalon in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Inovalon by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inovalon by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

