Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Earns Overweight Rating from KeyCorp

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $25.00. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on INOV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from to in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.06. 630,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 401.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Inovalon has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.18 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 9.12%. Inovalon’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy acquired 30,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.61 per share, for a total transaction of $619,763.31. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,687,230.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert A. Wychulis sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $308,402.49. Following the transaction, the president now owns 277,322 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,809.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inovalon by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Inovalon by 2.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Inovalon by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Inovalon by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 315,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Inovalon by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

