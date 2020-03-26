Insider Buying: Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (ASX:CVN) Insider Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (ASX:CVN) insider Adrian Cook bought 100,000 shares of Carnarvon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,000.00 ($8,510.64).

Adrian Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Carnarvon Petroleum alerts:

On Monday, March 9th, Adrian Cook bought 128,205 shares of Carnarvon Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,999.98 ($17,730.48).

ASX:CVN traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting A$0.15 ($0.10). 4,880,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,000. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$0.27 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.34. Carnarvon Petroleum Limited has a twelve month low of A$0.15 ($0.10) and a twelve month high of A$0.63 ($0.44). The company has a market capitalization of $226.84 million and a P/E ratio of -24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 127.83 and a current ratio of 127.83.

About Carnarvon Petroleum

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in Australia. The company owns interests in the Phoenix project located in the Bedout Sub-basin within the greater Roebuck Basin; Buffalo project located in the Bonaparte Basin; and Labyrinth project located in the Roebuck Basin in the North West Shelf of Western Australia.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Carnarvon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnarvon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.