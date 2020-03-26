Insider Buying: Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) VP Buys 3,715 Shares of Stock

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) VP Nikolaus Strohriegel bought 3,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $10,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,304 shares in the company, valued at $23,251.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Century Casinos stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.89. 1,361,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,419. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $80.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.70). Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $67.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNTY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

