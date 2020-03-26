Insider Buying: Gale Pacific Limited (ASX:GAP) Insider Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Gale Pacific Limited (ASX:GAP) insider David Allman bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$116,000.00 ($82,269.50).

Shares of GAP stock traded up A$0.02 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting A$0.12 ($0.08). 271,586 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.50, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.25. Gale Pacific Limited has a twelve month low of A$0.11 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of A$0.37 ($0.26).

About Gale Pacific

Gale Pacific Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes screening, shading, and home improvement products for domestic, commercial, and industrial applications primarily in Australasia, China, the Americas, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company offers fabrics for agricultural, architectural, industrial, horticultural, mining, and construction applications under the GALE Pacific brand name; and mining and outdoor leisure and garden products, such as shade fabrics, exterior window shades, gazebos, umbrellas, shade sails, synthetic grass, weed mats, and bird net products for crop protection, irrigation, water storage, and screening applications under the Coolaroo brand name.

