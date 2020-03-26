Insider Buying: Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Insider Acquires 11,251 Shares of Stock

Greggs plc (LON:GRG) insider Roger Whiteside purchased 11,251 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,589 ($20.90) per share, for a total transaction of £178,778.39 ($235,172.84).

Shares of GRG stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,565 ($20.59). 289,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,094. Greggs plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,276.50 ($16.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,550 ($33.54). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,040.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,077.99. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

GRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.57) price objective on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered shares of Greggs to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,082.86 ($27.40).

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

