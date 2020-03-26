Insider Buying: JANUS/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:JHG) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

JANUS/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:JHG) insider Jeffrey Diermeier acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$14.02 ($9.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$70,075.00 ($49,698.58).

JANUS/IDR UNRESTR has a 52-week low of A$26.11 ($18.52) and a 52-week high of A$41.32 ($29.30). The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$34.27 and a 200-day moving average price of A$34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.35.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.536 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from JANUS/IDR UNRESTR’s previous Final dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 17th. JANUS/IDR UNRESTR’s payout ratio is 96.83%.

JANUS/IDR UNRESTR Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

