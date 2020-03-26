Insider Buying: MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) CEO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) CEO Mark Jeffery Penn purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $12,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Jeffery Penn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 20th, Mark Jeffery Penn purchased 25,000 shares of MDC Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $34,500.00.

Shares of MDCA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 211,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,337. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. MDC Partners Inc has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $87.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.23.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $381.98 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised MDC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDCA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MDC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MDC Partners by 559.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 12,818 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in MDC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in MDC Partners by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 28,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in MDC Partners by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 18,179 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDC Partners Company Profile

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

