Insider Buying: Money3 Co. Limited (ASX:MNY) Insider Purchases 70,000 Shares of Stock

Money3 Co. Limited (ASX:MNY) insider Stuart Robertson bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.72 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,540.00 ($35,843.97).

MNY traded up A$0.03 ($0.02) on Thursday, hitting A$1.00 ($0.71). 1,665,889 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$2.27 and its 200 day moving average is A$2.26. Money3 Co. Limited has a fifty-two week low of A$1.21 ($0.86) and a fifty-two week high of A$3.04 ($2.16). The firm has a market capitalization of $183.28 million and a P/E ratio of 6.26.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. Money3’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.89%.

Money3 Corporation Limited, a finance company, provides secured and unsecured personal loans in Australia. The company offers vehicle loans that include loans for new and used cars, motorbikes, scooters, vans, minibuses, campervans, utes, trailers, boats, jet skis, trucks, and tractors. It also provides cash and personal loans.

