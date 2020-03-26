Insider Buying: MSL Solutions Ltd (ASX:MPW) Insider Acquires 750,000 Shares of Stock

MSL Solutions Ltd (ASX:MPW) insider Earl Eddings bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$20,250.00 ($14,361.70).

ASX:MPW traded down A$202,355.96 ($143,514.87) on Thursday, reaching A$0.04 ($0.03). 1,841,417 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30. MSL Solutions Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of A$0.16 ($0.11). The company’s 50 day moving average is A$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75.

Get MSL Solutions alerts:

MSL Solutions Company Profile

MSL Solutions Limited provides hosted, software as a service, and on-site deployed solutions to clients in the sport, leisure, and hospitality sectors in APAC, EMEA, and North America. The company's MPower platform connects member organization's business software and data needs to enhance guest engagement, loyalty, gain business efficiencies, and governance.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for MSL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.