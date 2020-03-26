Insider Buying: National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Director Buys 27,000 Shares of Stock

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Director W Andrew Adams purchased 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.16 per share, with a total value of $976,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 759,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,473,789.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $48.77 on Thursday. National Health Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $91.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.39.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.46). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.44%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.1025 dividend. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. This is a boost from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.36%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,610,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NHI shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.25.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

