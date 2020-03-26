Insider Buying: NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) Insider Buys 4,800 Shares of Stock

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) insider Matt Mcgraner acquired 4,800 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $33,888.00.

Matt Mcgraner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 11th, Matt Mcgraner acquired 26,315 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $498,932.40.

Shares of NREF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.06. The stock had a trading volume of 146,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,842. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2198 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

