Insider Buying: NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Director Purchases 2,416 Shares of Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Director Peter Svennilson bought 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $30,175.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peter Svennilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, Peter Svennilson bought 170,387 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,981,600.81.

On Thursday, March 19th, Peter Svennilson bought 148,464 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,720,697.76.

On Thursday, March 5th, Peter Svennilson bought 8,307 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $149,526.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Peter Svennilson bought 38,758 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $697,256.42.

On Thursday, February 27th, Peter Svennilson bought 33,896 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $607,077.36.

Shares of NGM opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.69. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 833.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 198,635 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $7,165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 92,660 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 717.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NGM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

