Insider Buying: OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) CEO Acquires 7,000 Shares of Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $72,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jose Rafael Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 18th, Jose Rafael Fernandez bought 5,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $43,750.00.

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.41. 499,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,418. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average is $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $537.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $24.95.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $98.92 million for the quarter. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 11.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OFG Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

