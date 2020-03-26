Insider Buying: Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Purchases 3,258,424 Shares of Stock

Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 3,258,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $2,346,065.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Prescott Group Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 12th, Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 987,604 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $859,215.48.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 9,639 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $9,639.00.

On Tuesday, December 31st, Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 3,524 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $3,911.64.

NASDAQ PFMT traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 35,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02. Performant Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $48.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -0.01.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 34.92% and a negative net margin of 17.83%. Research analysts predict that Performant Financial Corp will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Performant Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 8,289,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 941,415 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 307,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 39,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

