Insider Buying: Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) Insider Buys 20,109 Shares of Stock

Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) insider Vanessa Guthrie purchased 20,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.98 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$59,924.82 ($42,499.87).

Santos stock traded up A$0.12 ($0.09) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching A$3.79 ($2.69). The company had a trading volume of 16,471,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,780,000. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.81. Santos Ltd has a 12-month low of A$2.73 ($1.94) and a 12-month high of A$9.07 ($6.43). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Santos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

About Santos

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and Asia. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland & NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia, and Western Australia. The company produces natural gas, such as liquefied petroleum gas, ethane, methane, coal seam gas, liquefied natural gas, shale gas, and condensate, as well as oil.

