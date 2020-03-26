Insider Buying: Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Director David A. Peacock purchased 1,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00.

NYSE:SF traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.10. 730,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,900. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.29. Stifel Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $69.10.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $944.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.35 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 365.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SF shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

