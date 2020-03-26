Insider Buying: Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Director Purchases 14,000 Shares of Stock

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Director S.A. Total acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

S.A. Total also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 18th, S.A. Total acquired 464,433 shares of Total stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,266,433.04.

On Thursday, March 12th, S.A. Total acquired 173,088 shares of Total stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $884,479.68.

On Wednesday, February 26th, S.A. Total acquired 81,235 shares of Total stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.86 per share, for a total transaction of $719,742.10.

On Thursday, February 13th, S.A. Total acquired 100,600 shares of Total stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $890,310.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, S.A. Total sold 319,128 shares of Total stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $2,779,604.88.

On Friday, January 31st, S.A. Total sold 499,786 shares of Total stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $4,268,172.44.

On Wednesday, January 29th, S.A. Total sold 211,677 shares of Total stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $1,854,290.52.

On Monday, January 27th, S.A. Total sold 400,408 shares of Total stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $3,363,427.20.

On Friday, January 24th, S.A. Total sold 157,602 shares of Total stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,377,441.48.

On Tuesday, January 21st, S.A. Total sold 180,612 shares of Total stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $1,582,161.12.

Shares of TOT traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,880,240. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Total SA has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $57.99.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Total by 842.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,222,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $323,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Total by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,503,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $470,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,608 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Total by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,345,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $129,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,927 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,466,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Total by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,046,757 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,185,000 after acquiring an additional 424,948 shares in the last quarter. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

