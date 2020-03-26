Insider Buying: Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Purchases 3,544 Shares of Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) insider Ian Tyler acquired 3,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.37) per share, with a total value of £19,846.40 ($26,106.81).

Vistry Group stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 594.50 ($7.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,299,241 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,122.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,252.36. Vistry Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 593 ($7.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,491.80 ($19.62).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vistry Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,381 ($18.17) to GBX 1,170 ($15.39) in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vistry Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,348.50 ($17.74).

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to five-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2018, it had a consented land bank of 17,328 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

