Insider Buying: Wilmington PLC (LON:WIL) Insider Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Wilmington PLC (LON:WIL) insider Mark Milner acquired 25,000 shares of Wilmington stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £28,500 ($37,490.13).

Shares of Wilmington stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting GBX 112 ($1.47). The company had a trading volume of 39,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,456. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 210.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 228.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.01, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $98.06 million and a PE ratio of 8.89. Wilmington PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 185 ($2.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 274 ($3.60).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. Wilmington’s payout ratio is 0.71%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Wilmington in a research note on Wednesday.

Wilmington Company Profile

Wilmington plc provides information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training and information, market intelligence, and analysis services. This segment focuses on international financial services and insurance markets, as well as the United Kingdom pensions industry, and risk and compliance officers.

