Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,948.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.08. 283,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.37 million, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.69. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.33.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 40.42% and a return on equity of 3.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLFS shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,686,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 113.5% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 270,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 143,595 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 138,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 58,584 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $752,000. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

