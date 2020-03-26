Insider Selling: Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) Insider Sells 11,553 Shares of Stock

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) insider Michael J. Norris sold 11,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 999 ($13.14), for a total transaction of £115,414.47 ($151,821.19).

LON CCC opened at GBX 1,322.70 ($17.40) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.86. Computacenter plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,950 ($25.65). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,615.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,530.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Get Computacenter alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 26.90 ($0.35) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This is a boost from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $10.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. Computacenter’s payout ratio is 0.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCC shares. UBS Group raised shares of Computacenter to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,625 ($21.38) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Computacenter from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Computacenter from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Computacenter from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Computacenter Company Profile

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacenter network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacenter solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.