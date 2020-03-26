Insider Selling: Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Director Sells 375 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,619 shares in the company, valued at $9,858,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Veenendaal Frank Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 19th, Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $194,850.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $149,385.00.

NASDAQ COUP traded up $8.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.07. 67,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,537. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Coupa Software Inc has a 52 week low of $85.90 and a 52 week high of $178.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -96.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COUP shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair began coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 1,373.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,716,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396,119 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the third quarter worth approximately $106,580,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,495,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1,103.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 99,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after buying an additional 91,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 285.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,626,000 after buying an additional 72,153 shares during the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

