Insider Selling: Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CEO Sells 2,298 Shares of Stock

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,298 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $183,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,840,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:EXR traded up $5.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.49. 113,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,485. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.70 and a twelve month high of $124.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.10 and a 200 day moving average of $108.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.30.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.43). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $288.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.77%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,767,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $122,069,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $131.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

