Insider Selling: Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Sells 2,539 Shares of Stock

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP John Whittle sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $253,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FTNT stock opened at $96.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.74 and a 200-day moving average of $98.37. Fortinet Inc has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $121.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 2.4% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTNT. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

