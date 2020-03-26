Insider Selling: NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Insider Sells 9,585 Shares of Stock

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) insider Matt Mcgraner sold 9,585 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $221,221.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $23.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $632.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.43. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $52.87.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $49.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.51 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 28.37%. On average, research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 69,146 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.36.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

