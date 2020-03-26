Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.64, for a total value of $1,516,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.91, for a total value of $1,399,100.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $1,405,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.93, for a total value of $1,319,300.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $1,444,500.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $1,631,000.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.54, for a total value of $1,535,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $1,724,700.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total value of $1,729,100.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $1,673,300.00.

Shares of CRM traded up $7.67 on Thursday, reaching $154.73. 8,572,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,178,780. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $137.51 billion, a PE ratio of 773.69, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.34. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,762,334,000 after acquiring an additional 762,963 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,343,894,000 after purchasing an additional 113,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,926,876,000 after purchasing an additional 339,641 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,421,342,000 after purchasing an additional 227,958 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $1,322,911,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $178.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on salesforce.com from $192.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.82.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

